Bell played seven of the 49ers' 59 snaps on offense and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Eagles.

Since recording two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown in a Week 3 win over the Giants, Bell has seen his playing time and role in the passing game steadily taper off. He's received double-digit snaps in just two of his last nine appearances and has just two receptions for 27 yards on three targets during that stretch.