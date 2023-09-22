Bell caught both of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 30-12 win over the Giants.

Ray-Ray McCloud got the start in place of Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), but it was Bell who wound up being the primary beneficiary with a short red-zone score in the second quarter of Thursday's win. The seventh-round rookie wound up seeing 31 snaps on offense (37 percent), finishing in a tie with Jauan Jennings for the third-most amongst San Francisco wideouts. Bell was limited to two targets in a committee approach to replace Aiyuk's production, so fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to the rookie's first touchdown. There is also the possibility that Aiyuk returns in Week 4 -- with nine days between an Oct. 1 matchup against Arizona -- which would push Bell back into a reserve role.