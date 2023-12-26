Bell caught his only target for a 12-yard touchdown in Monday's 33-19 loss to Baltimore.

Bell saw his role elevated slightly with the 49ers missing a few role players in the primetime loss to the Ravens. The seventh-round selection wound up playing seven total snaps Monday, four of which came on special teams and the last three coming on offense when the game was well out of hand. Bell made the most of his limited opportunities by grabbing his second touchdown of the season. The rookie's first score came back in Week 3, and he has seen just four total targets in 11 active games between making trips to the end zone. Given his sporadic usage and the nature of Monday's score, Bell should not be considered as a fantasy option for Week 17 when the 49ers visit the Commanders on Dec. 31.