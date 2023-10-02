Bell caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 35-16 win over the Cardinals.

The 49ers were without one of its top three receivers for the second consecutive week, which afforded Bell nine snaps on offense (16 percent) Sunday. The rookie was unable to repeat last week's trip to the end zone, resulting in a quiet receiving day from the Michigan product. Jauan Jennings' (shin) injury doesn't appear to be serious, so Bell's playing time may vanish as soon as next Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.