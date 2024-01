Bell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Lions, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Bell will sit out for the second straight game after not suiting up for the Niners' divisional-round win over the Packers. His last appearance was Week 18 against the Rams when he played 44 snaps -- 37 on offense and seven on special teams -- and caught one pass on five targets for a five-yard touchdown.