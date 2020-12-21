Dwelley caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.

Dwelley continues to start games for San Francisco while George Kittle (foot) remains on IR. The 25-year-old logged 46 offensive snaps (55 percent) compared to backup tight end Jordan Reed's 42 (50 percent), but the latter saw three extra targets and caught a touchdown pass. Reed is the more desirable fantasy asset due to his superior receiving capabilities, but neither is a must-start in standard fantasy formats heading into a Week 16 matchup with the Cardinals.