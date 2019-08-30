49ers' Ross Dwelley: Appears to have won backup job
Dwelley joined George Kittle as inactives for Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers, signalling that the former has won a backup job on the 53-man roster.
Dwelley saw his stock rise with a strong training camp, and he apparently did enough to separate himself from the pack and earn the primary backup job behind star tight end George Kittle. While this is great news for the tight end's camp, a backup tight end job won't get catch fantasy owners' attention unless Kittle was forced to miss time at any point this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...