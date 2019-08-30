Dwelley joined George Kittle as inactives for Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers, signalling that the former has won a backup job on the 53-man roster.

Dwelley saw his stock rise with a strong training camp, and he apparently did enough to separate himself from the pack and earn the primary backup job behind star tight end George Kittle. While this is great news for the tight end's camp, a backup tight end job won't get catch fantasy owners' attention unless Kittle was forced to miss time at any point this season.