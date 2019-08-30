Dwelley joined George Kittle as inactives for Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers, signalling that the former has won a backup job on the 53-man roster.

Dwelley saw his stock rise with a strong training camp, and he apparently did enough to separate himself from the pack and earn the primary backup job behind star tight end George Kittle. While this is great news for the tight end's camp, a backup tight end job won't get catch fantasy owners' attention unless Kittle was forced to miss time at any point this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...