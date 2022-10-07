Dwelley (ribs) practiced in full Friday, Lindsey Pallares of the team's official site reports.
Dwelley sat out practice last week with a ribs injury, but he ultimately played through the issue in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams. Although the 235-pounder failed to practice again Thursday, his ability to participate in full Friday indicates he's no longer in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Panthers. With George Kittle reclaiming the No. 1 tight end spot for San Fran, Dwelley has seen just a combined nine offensive snaps over the 49ers' last two games.