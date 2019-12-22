Dwelley caught his only target for 25 yards in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Rams.

Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Dwelley for a big gain in the fourth quarter to extend a drive that ultimately led to a touchdown pass to starting tight end George Kittle. It was the only offensive action Dwelley would receive, and he was only on the field for two offensive snaps. Both he and fellow backup tight end, Levine Toilolo, combined for just 10 snaps on offense, and neither carries fantasy value while Kittle is healthy and terrorizing opposing defenses.