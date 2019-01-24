49ers' Ross Dwelley: Finishes season as third tight end
Dwelley caught two passes for 14 yards with the 49ers this season.
Dwelley was promoted to the active roster Week 6, but he spent most of the season on special teams, only logging 39 offensive snaps over 11 games. The undrafted rookie will battle for the 49ers' third-string tight end job next season with both George Kittle and Garrett Celek locked in to the first two spots on the depth chart.
