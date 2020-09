Dwelley secured all four targets for 49 yards in the 49ers' 36-9 win over the Giants on Sunday.

The third-year tight end saw some extra opportunity with Jordan Reed (knee/ankle) leaving the game on two separate occasions, the second time for good in the second half. George Kittle (knee) is likely to return for a Week 4 Sunday night matchup against the Eagles, but Dwelley could operate as his primary backup if Reed remains sidelined.