Dwelley caught four of five targets for 14 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-26 win over the Cardinals.

Getting another start in place of George Kittle (knee), Dwelley took advantage of a matchup with the weakest defense in the league against tight ends and caught TD passes of four and five yards -- the first two of Jimmy Garoppolo's four touchdowns on the day. While he isn't the downfield threat Kittle is, Dwelley is proving he can be a useful short-yardage and red-zone threat, but his snap count and target volume in Week 12 against the Packers will depend entirely on Kittle's health.