49ers' Ross Dwelley: Inks deal with 49ers

Dwelley signed with the 49ers on Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end hauled in 194 passes in his four-year career, and he led the FCS with 10 touchdowns in 2017. Dwelley will battle for a spot behind George Kittle and Garrett Celek, but he may have to work with special teams to get his foot in the door.