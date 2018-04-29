49ers' Ross Dwelley: Inks deal with 49ers
Dwelley signed with the 49ers on Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end hauled in 194 passes in his four-year career, and he led the FCS with 10 touchdowns in 2017. Dwelley will battle for a spot behind George Kittle and Garrett Celek, but he may have to work with special teams to get his foot in the door.
