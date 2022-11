Dwelley went without a target while playing six of the 49ers' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints.

Dwelley served as the 49ers' No. 3 tight end Sunday, playing six snaps while starter George Kittle played 68 and top backup Charlie Woerner played 17. Woerner is regarded as a superior blocker, so expect him to continue to play ahead of Dwelley while Kittle is healthy.