Dwelley caught four passes (four targets) for 29 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals.

Dwelley was on the field for 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which was due in large part to George Kittle suffering a knee injury early on, limiting the starter to a season-low 69 percent of offensive snaps. The latter was able to play through the injury, and an MRI on Friday revealed that there was no structural damage, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Even with the career-best game Thursday, Dwelley would need Kittle to completely miss a contest before gaining fantasy consideration, and even if that were to happen, the 24-year-old is nowhere near the athletic receiving specimen Kittle is.