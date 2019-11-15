Dwelley could be in line for significant snaps in Sunday's game against the Cardinals with George Kittle (knee/ankle) listed as doubtful for the contest.

Dwelley filled in for Kittle in Monday's 27-24 loss to Seattle, catching three of seven targets for 24 yards while playing 92 percent of the offensive snaps. The Niners could give some of that playing time to Garrett Celek or Levine Toilolo in Week 11, but Dwelley remains the better bet to draw targets.