Dwelley caught his lone target for a 38-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks.
George Kittle (groin) wasn't able to suit up, and Tyler Kroft (knee) suffered an injury, so Dwelley took over as the 49ers' top receiving option at the tight end position. Seasoned backup Jimmy Garoppolo hit the veteran tight end in stride, and Dwelley fully extended to cross the plane for his first touchdown of the season. Kittle was close to playing Sunday, so his impending return will quash any excitement over Dwelley's big score. If the 49ers' star tight end is unable to go against Denver on Sunday, Dwelley would remain a non-factor in fantasy due to a low volume of potential targets.