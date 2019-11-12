Dwelley caught three of seven targets for 24 yards in Monday night's 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Dwelley started at tight end with Pro Bowler George Kittle (knee/ankle) sidelined. Although he unsurprisingly couldn't come close to Kittle's production, Dwelley still drew seven targets, finishing third on the team in the category. With back-to-back games with at least three grabs, Dwelley could be in store for similar production should Kittle sit again versus the Cardinals in Week 11, making his status worthwhile to monitor prior to kickoff.