49ers' Ross Dwelley: Making strong case for backup job
Dwelley's strong camp has given him the inside edge on becoming the primary backup at tight end to George Kittle this season, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Dwelley stood out during Wednesday's practice when he made four catches -- the final going for a touchdown -- on a drive led by fellow backup Nick Mullens. The 49ers brought in a handful of tight ends to compete for the primary backup job behind Kittle, but the 24-year-old has been the only candidate to generate buzz early in camp. Garrett Celek (back) may start the regular season on the PUP list, so Dwelley is front-runner to win the back job competition.
