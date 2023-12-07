Dwelley (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Dwelley's absence from the practice field Wednesday was expected, as he suffered a right high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over Philadelphia and is expected to miss some time. The veteran tight end has worked primarily on special teams this season, and he's logged more than four offensive snaps just once since Week 5. As such, his likely absence against Seattle this coming Sunday shouldn't have a significant impact on San Francisco's offensive game plan.