Dwelley (ankle) won't play in Sunday's Week 15 contest against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Dwelley is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and he wasn't able to practice at all this week. He also missed last Sunday's win over the Seahawks, giving Brayden Willis the chance to see his first action since Week 4. Dwelley's Week 15 absence won't set off many alarms in fantasy circles, as he's made just one catch (on two targets) over 12 games this season.