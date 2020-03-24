49ers' Ross Dwelley: Officially back with 49ers
Dwelley inked his one-year contract offer from San Francisco on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old was tendered by the team earlier this month and officially signed his deal. Dwelley is expected to handle the No. 2 role at the tight end position behind Pro-Bowler George Kittle heading into 2020.
