Dwelley caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 19-10 loss to Chicago.

With George Kittle (groin) missing the season opener, Tyler Kroft got the start at tight end (one catch for nine yards) and Dwelley backed him up. Neither player made a fantasy impact, and that should remain the same even if Kittle is unable to suit up for a Week 2 matchup against Seattle.