Dwelley caught his lone target for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams.
Dwelley -- normally a backup tight end -- played most of his 19 offensive snaps at fullback in place of Kyle Juszczyk (thumb). The 27-year-old only saw one target, but he made it count by running a crisp wheel route of out the backfield for a huge gain. With the 49ers entering a bye week, there is a good chance Juice returns before the team's next game against the Chargers on Nov. 13. Dwelley is not currently a rosterable fantasy option.