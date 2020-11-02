Dwelley could have an increased role in the offense with George Kittle (foot) expected to be out for eight weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle suffered a broken bone in his foot during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and could be out for the rest of the season, and Dwelley caught a 16-yard touchdown after his exit. Dwelley had five catches for 54 yards during Kittle's two-game absence earlier this year, but Jordan Reed (knee) worked as the primary tight end before going down with his own injury. Reed is back at practice and could be on the field for Week 9, but he's not ready to go Dwelley should operate as San Francisco's top tight end.