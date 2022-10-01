site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-ross-dwelley-questionable-for-week-4 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Ross Dwelley: Questionable for Week 4
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dwelley (ribs) practiced in limited fashion Saturday and is questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Dwelley's limited session was his first practice participation of the week. Since the return of George Kittle, Dwelley has been relegated nearly exclusively to special teams duties.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read