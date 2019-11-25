Play

Dwelley did not receive a target in Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay.

Fresh off a two-touchdown performance, Dwelley not only took a back seat to returning starter George Kittle (knee/ankle), but he also finished well behind Garrett Celek in terms of offensive snaps. The 24-year-old will maintain a non-fantasy role so long as Kittle is healthy for Week 13's tilt against Baltimore.

