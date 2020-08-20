It's unclear how Dwelley will be used with the signing of Jordan Reed this offseason.

Dwelley proved effective as both a blocker and backup tight end behind George Kittle in 2019, finishing with 91 yards and two scores on 15 receptions. The signing of veteran tight end Jordan Reed complicates the 25-year-old's role heading into the 2020 campaign. Dwelley is a superior run blocker, which could keep him on the field in certain heavy packages, but if Reed can stay on the field (a big "if"), then Dwelley will see his already low target share reduced even further.