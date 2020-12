Dwelley caught both his targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Bills.

Dwelley has played at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the past five games, and he has eight catches for 122 yards and one touchdown during that stretch. The 25-year-old should continue to see consistent playing time down the stretch. though Jordan Reed is clearly the preferred tight end in the passing game.