Dwelley finished with 19 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown with the 49ers in the 2020 season.

Dwelley began the year at third on the depth chart behind star tight end George Kittle and newly-acquired veteran Jordan Reed. The 25-year-old was still able to experience another increase in both playing time (500 offensive snaps) and production after the rest of the tight end room dealt with injuries at various points during the season. Kittle is here to stay and Reed will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, so the 49ers' decision regarding the latter will impact whether or not Dwelley will be extended past his expiring rookie contract for the 2021 season.