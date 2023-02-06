Dwelley had three receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown across 12 active games in 2022.

Dwelley was able to produce a couple of big plays while George Kittle recovered from an injury to start the season, but he ultimately was limited to special teams for the majority of the year. The 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he is unlikely to land in a situation that warrants fantasy consideration after posting forgettable totals through the first five years of his pro career.