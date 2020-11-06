Dwelley secured all three targets for 52 yards in the 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday night. He also returned one kickoff for 20 yards.

With George Kittle (foot) out, Dwelley served as the primary tight end even with Jordan Reed (knee) also being activated from injured reserve for the contest. The third-year tight end finished a distant second in receptions and receiving yards to Richie James, who exploded for a career-best 9-184-1 line. Kittle could well be out for the remainder of the regular season, so Dwelley could retain a solid role in a Week 10 battle against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15 while sharing snaps with Reed.