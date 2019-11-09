Dwelley should see the lion's share of snaps Monday against Seattle with starting tight end George Kittle (knee/ankle) listed as doubtful.

Dwelley played 70 percent of offensive snaps in last week's win over the Cardinals -- a game in which Kittle was banged up but still toughed out 69 percent of snaps. With Kittle likely sitting this one out, Dwelley should see the field even more and has a chance to match or surpass his four-catch output from Week 9.