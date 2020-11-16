Dwelley had one reception (two targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Saints.

Dwelley got another start in George Kittle's (foot) extended absence, but he was primarily used as a blocker while fellow tight end Jordan Reed (five receptions for 62 yards) ran more routes despite playing six fewer snaps. The target share between the teammates makes sense given their differing skill sets. Dwelley will continue to technically start for however long Kittle is sidelined, but Reed appears to be the tight end to chase fantasy points with on this club following the upcoming bye week.