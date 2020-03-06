49ers' Ross Dwelley: Sticking in Bay Area
The 49ers tendered Dwelley to a one-year contract Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Dwelley was a solid contributor as the team's backup tight end in 2019, hauling in 15 of 22 targets for 91 yards and two scores. The 25-year-old performed admirably behind No. 1 tight end George Kittle last season, especially when Kittle missed two games due to injury, and Dwelley is expected to assume a similar role in 2020.
