49ers' Ross Dwelley: Targeted thrice in win
Dwelley caught one of this three targets for a two-yard gain during Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.
Dwelley's three targets during Sunday's sloppy outing represented a season high, but the sophomore tight end still has a net loss of a yard for the season. It would have been foolish to look his way anyway with Carolina's seventh-ranked pass defense on deck Sunday, but what small role he had in the passing game will probably be further reduced with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders from Denver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 8, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Trade fallout: New No. 1s for DEN, SF
The 49ers acquire Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos to fill a glaring need on a 6-0 team. Here's...