Dwelley caught one of this three targets for a two-yard gain during Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.

Dwelley's three targets during Sunday's sloppy outing represented a season high, but the sophomore tight end still has a net loss of a yard for the season. It would have been foolish to look his way anyway with Carolina's seventh-ranked pass defense on deck Sunday, but what small role he had in the passing game will probably be further reduced with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders from Denver.