Dwelley secured both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-15 loss to Washington.

Dwelley started and logged 36 offensive snaps (44 percent) compared to co-starter Jordan Reed's 33 snaps (41 percent). The 25-year-old finished with the most receiving yards of his position group for the first time since Week 9, highlighting his preferred usage as a blocker. Dwelley should continue to start in place of George Kittle, who remains sidelined with a foot injury, but Reed has the higher fantasy upside heading into Sunday's contest with the Cowboys.