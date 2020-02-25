Play

Dwelley finished with 15 receptions (22 targets) for 91 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

Dwelley won the backup tight end job out of training camp, and he was able to find the end zone twice while filling in for starter George Kittle. The latter gets banged up frequently, but also has a high tolerance for pain and has missed the minimum amount of games through is impressive three-year career, leaving scraps for other tight ends on the roster when active. The 49ers have exclusive rights to Dwelley this upcoming offseason, and it would be surprising if they passed up on the 25-year-old after his strong year as a backup.

More News
Our Latest Stories