site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-ross-reynolds-reverts-to-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Ross Reynolds: Reverts to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reynolds (knee) reverted to IR on Sunday, per the league's official transactions report.
Reynolds is dealing with a bone bruise he suffered during practice Aug. 23. He won't count against San Francisco's active roster while on IR.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read