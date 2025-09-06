The 49ers elevated Gage (knee) from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game at Seattle.

Gage was diagnosed with an MCL sprain Aug. 21 and received a recovery timeline of 7-to-10 days at the time. Since then, he's been released by the 49ers, re-signed and released again before landing on the practice squad Wednesday with the expectation that he'd be elevated for Week 1. Now that that has come to pass, Gage will serve as a depth wide receiver Sunday behind Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore, with rookie Jordan Watkins (ankle) doubtful to play.