Gage put his improved health on display when he made an athletic grab during Tuesday's padded practice session, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Gage suffered a torn patellar tendon during training camp in 2023 that cost him the last two years of action. The veteran wideout admitted that his career felt in jeopardy before latching on to the 49ers' practice squad late last season and rediscovering his burst. The 29-year-old has proven to be a reliable backup option during his time with Atlanta and Tampa Bay, a role he hopes to carve out in camp for a lean receiver room in San Francisco.