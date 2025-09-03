The 49ers signed Gage (knee) to their practice squad Wednesday.

Gage was released by San Francisco on Tuesday, but the immediate expectation was that he'd be back with the club as a member of the practice squad. That has indeed come to pass, and the veteran wideout is slated to be elevated to play Week 1 against Seattle. If Gage does suit up Sunday, he could get some looks on offense given the depleted state of the 49ers' wideout corps.