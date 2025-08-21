Gage (knee) is expected to miss 7-to-10 days due to a sprained MCL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gage is the newest addition to a long list of injured 49ers wideouts, joining Jauan Jennings (calf), Jacob Cowing (hamstring) and Jordan Watkins (ankle), plus Brandon Aiyuk (ACL), who remains on the active/PUP list and could be out until around Week 6. With Demarcus Robinson also now unavailable early in the year due to a three-game suspension, Gage's injury is a notable blow to San Francisco's depth, despite the 29-year-old veteran not having logged regular-season action since 2022. Gage's recovery timetable essentially rules him out of Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers, though he should have time to return to full health in time for Week 1 against Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 7.