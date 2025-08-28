Gage (knee) is re-signing with the 49ers on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gage was released Tuesday, likely with a verbal agreement in place to re-sign after cutdown day. He suffered an MCL sprain Aug. 21, but it isn't considered overly serious and may not keep him out for Week 1. Gage may have a meaningful role if the plays, given San Francisco's other injury and suspension issues at wide receiver. Only Ricky Pearsall appears locked in as a starter for the opener in Seattle.