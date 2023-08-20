Darnold completed 11 of 14 pass attempts for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's preseason win over Denver.

Darnold entered the game after starter Brock Purdy (elbow) returned from injury and ran San Francisco's opening drive. The 26-year-old entered in the first half ahead of Trey Lance as planned. However, Darnold remained in the game after halftime to presumably make up for the drive lost to Purdy. When that drive was shortened by an interception that was no fault of his own, Darnold trotted back out to end his day on a positive note with a touchdown pass. Lance also had a touchdown pass and a pick Saturday, keeping the competition for the backup job in San Francisco a dead heat heading into the final week of the preseason.