Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Darnold, Brock Purdy (elbow) and Trey Lance are "all capable of being franchise-like quarterbacks", David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan mentioned Purdy's eight starts last year as an example of "franchise-like" play, also noting that Lance is the "best we've had him right now" (after some injury struggles) while Darnold "hasn't been in the best situations" prior to San Francisco. Comments from both Shanahan and John Lynch hint at Purdy being the favorite to start once he's healthy, but his ongoing rehab from UCL surgery leaves Lance and Darnold to compete for first-team reps this spring/summer, giving both opportunities to make an impression in one of the league's more fluid QB rooms. Darnold turns 26 in June and is signed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract that includes $3.5 million guaranteed.