Darnold completed five of his eight pass attempts for 84 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers while playing the third quarter of Sunday's 34-7 preseason loss to Las Vegas.

Darnold started the second half behind Trey Lance as promised by head coach Kyle Shanahan, but he gave the former just one quarter of playing time compared to Lance's full half. Darnold, the veteran of this young QB room, performed well in his brief appearance, firing several crisp passes on a nine-play drive to open the second half that ended with Darnold being stuffed on a sneak attempt on fourth down. With both quarterbacks performing well Sunday, the competition for whom will back up Brock Purdy (elbow) continues with a matchup against the Rams on Saturday.