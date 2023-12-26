Darnold completed eight of 14 pass attempts for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding nine rushing yards on one attempt in Monday's 33-19 loss to the Ravens.

Darnold entered the contest well into the second half after Brock Purdy threw four interceptions before exiting with a neck injury. The veteran backup threw his first touchdown pass of the 2023 season -- and also as a member of the 49ers -- to rookie wideout Ronnie Bell in garbage time of Monday's loss. Initial reports out of San Francisco indicate that Purdy should be good to go against the Commanders in Week 17, which would leave Darnold in his usual role holding a touchscreen on the sidelines.