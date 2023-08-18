Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Darnold will play during the first half ahead of Trey Lance on Saturday, with the latter running the backup offense following halftime against the Broncos, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reports.

Shanahan also hinted at a possible return for starter Brock Purdy (elbow), but he would only play for a drive or two if active before giving way to the veteran backup. The flip in order between Darnold and Trey Lance confirms that the 49ers' coaching staff views this as an honest competition for the backup job. Darnold threw for 84 yards on eight attempts while only playing the third quarter last week, so the team will get a longer look at 2018's third-overall pick against the Broncos on Saturday.