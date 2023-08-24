Darnold will come in after Brock Purdy during Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Darnold was officially named the team's No. 2 quarterback Wednesday, so his entrance behind Purdy and ahead of Trey Lance makes sense. It may be more notable that Purdy will be suiting up after he played in Saturday's game against the Broncos and looked sharp. Darnold will look to cement why he was chosen to be the top backup when he takes the field Friday.